BSNL launches new 80Mbps unlimited Bharat AirFiber plans for remote areas, check details

Oftentimes people living in rural areas complain of bad connectivity and internet companies not providing enough services in regions of lesser connectivity. It is difficult to get broadband and FTTH plans in such areas. State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) gives Bharat Air FIber Services for such remote areas with lesser connectivity. These services enable homes in rural areas with broadband, voice and IPTV services -- it is different from the wired broadband service which is easily available to users living in urban areas. The AirFibre plans work on radio-based solutions and are wireless.

BSNL now introduced two new AirFiber plans that will give a maximum of 80Mbps download speed and One Free Static IP address. The Airfibre Ultra and Air Fibre Ultra Plus plans also give unlimited calls and are priced at Rs 2995 and Rs 6995 respectively. Both plans have a download speed of 80 Mbps with FUP limits of 5000GB and 7500GB respectively. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is then reduced to 15 Mbps and 25 Mbps respectively. If users choose to pay for these plans for 12 months, they get one month of free service.



Earlier this year, BSNL launched new Air Fiber plans with speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 70Mbps. The plans start at Rs 499 and offer 30 Mbps download speed till 3300GB of data. Following are the AirFibre plans by BSNL:

BSNL AirFibre Basic Plan at Rs 499: This plan is priced at Rs 499 and has a maximum download speed of 30Mbps till 3300GB is reached. It is reduced to 2Mbps after crossing 3300GB. The plans also come with true unlimited calling.

BSNL AirFibre Basic Plus Plan at Rs 699: This plan comes for a monthly recharge of Rs 699. The maximum download speed of this plan is 40Mbps to 3300GB and 4Mbps after crossing 3300G. This plan also gives unlimited calling.

BSNL AirFibre Value Plan at Rs 899: This BSNL AirFibre Value Plan is priced at Rs 899 per month. It offers a maximum download speed of 50Mbps to 3300GB and 6 Mbps after crossing 3300GB. It also offers unlimited calling at no additional cost.

BSNL AirFibre Premium Plan at Rs 1199: The premium plan which comes for Rs 1199 comes with a maximum download speed of 70Mbps till 3300GB and 10Mbps after crossing 3300GB along with voice calls. Customers can opt for a static IP address in this plan for an additional charge of Rs 2000. This plan also comes with the BSNL AirFibre Premium plan.



