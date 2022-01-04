CES 2022: Acer launches Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, and Chromebook 314

Acer has launched three new Chromebook laptops at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. They are called the Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, and Chromebook 314, and they all are aimed at hybrid work setups, entertainment, and security-related needs. Chromebooks are affordable laptops, which is why you will find modest specifications in them.

"This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget," said James Lin, General Manager of Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. "Today's users need a reliable, easy-to-use means to stay productive, connected and entertained when they're at home—these three new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill."

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, and Chromebook 314 price

The Chromebook Spin 513 starts at $599.99 (roughly Rs 44,600) and goes on sale in North American markets in June this year, while in EMEA regions, which includes Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, it will go on sale in April for EUR 649 (roughly Rs 54,600).

The Chromebook 315 costs $299.99 (roughly Rs 22,300) and will go on sale in North America in January, whereas its sale in the EMEA markets will begin in late Q1 of 2022 for EUR 399 (roughly Rs 33,600).

Acer's Chromebook 314 will go on sale in North America in June for $299.99, while the EMEA markets will get it for EUR 369 in April.

There is no information about when these Chromebooks will become available in India and other markets.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, and Chromebook 314 specifications

Targeted at school goers and people who need a machine for light projects or just some house-related chores, the Chromebook Spin 513 comes with the MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores, which allows multitasking. And for graphics, you have a Mali-G57 MC5 GPU. It has a 13.5-inch (2256x1504 pixels) VertiView display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and narrow bezels. The Chromebook has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

The Chromebook's display can be bent in at least four angles, including a 360-degree bend to make it work like a tablet. Acer has given this Chromebook the MIL-STD 810H grade durability, which makes it strong enough to endure drops and extreme weather. The laptop can offer a battery life of 10 hours. The Chromebook has a backlit keyboard, upward-firing stereo speakers with DTS Audio, two microphones, a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth.

The Acer Chromebooks 315 and Chromebook 314 use the Intel processor, but their make is not clear right now. They both have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, as well as the same 10-hour lasting battery capacity, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C port, and DTS Audio-powered stereo speakers. But there are differences, as well.



The Chromebook 315 has a 15.6-inch Full-HD anti-glare display and you can opt for a touchscreen variant for a little extra money. Meant for multitasking, the Chromebook 315 comes with numeric keys on the backlit keyboard. Acer said it has used the eco-friendly OceanGlass technology, which involves ocean-bound plastic waste, on the touchpad. It has an HDR-enabled webcam with a wide field of view and flare-reduction technology.

The Chromebook 314, on the other hand, has a 14-inch Full-HD display with an anti-glare panel. This, too, has a flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) technology. The Chromebook 314 comes with the MIL-STD 810H grade durability, much like the Chromebook Spin 513.