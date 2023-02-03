Elon Musk assures ad revenue to content creators on Twitter but it's not that simple!

Twitter's top boss Elon Musk on Friday evening took to the microblogging site to announce that it will now start sharing revenue from reply-thread ads with creators who are subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Musk, however, did not give details about the portion of revenue that would be shared with users.

Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads February 3, 2023

Currently, the Twitter Blue subscription is priced at $8 per month if acquired directly via its site or it costs about $11 per month from Apple’s App Store or Google Play. However, the cheapest version is an annual subscription directly from Twitter for $84.

Although this announcement by Musk is out of the blue, it is relatively on the expected lines. Musk has been a propagator of paid Blue service ever since he completed the $44 billion acquisition and introduced the idea of a paid subscription model. He had also been in touch with creators and influencers for the same. Musk has often warned that legacy blue tick holders will eventually lose their verification checkmark unless they subscribe to Blue and pay $8.

Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk has also often justified a subscription model by saying that it would open up a major revenue stream for the social media platform and will help pay bills. The first phase rollout in the U.S. saw all hell break loose as the model of paid verification lacked actual verification. It led to multiple fake accounts who got verified simply by paying $8. However, ever since the ticks were relaunched, there haven't been any complaints from users.

Meanwhile, the Blue subscription still hasn't been launched in India and it is expected that it may cost more than a Netflix monthly subscription. Leaked reports on Twitter have suggested that for an Indian iOS user, the Blue subscription will be made available at Rs 999 per month.

