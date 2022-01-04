Expect in 2022: Google Pixel 6a India launch likely but don't get your hopes high for Pixel 7

Year 2021 wasn't kind to Pixel fans in India. Google launched the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro but only in select countries and India was not one of them. However, this year there might be some good news for Pixel fans here. It may not bring a smile to all Pixel fans here, particularly those who are looking to get a flagship Google phone, but many may see a Pixel in 2022.

This new Pixel is all certain to be the Pixel 6a. Now, there are certain issues — chip shortage for example — that might shelve even the Pixel 6a launch in India, or delay it. But the chances of Pixel 6a coming to India are fairly strong. Reason?

In 2021, Google had three phones it could have launched in India: the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 5a. None of them came. This time around, however, the rumours are suggesting that the Pixel 6a will come to India because the Pixel 4a, the only Pixel phone in India, is now almost out of stock and is now too old.

Google Pixel 6a to launch in India?

The Google Pixel 5a also didn't make its way to the Indian market last year. Of course, Google made it clear by saying that "global supply chain challenges limited a larger roll-out" of the Pixel 5a, which left many fans disappointed and also forced some of them to switch to another brand.

But there seems to be a new ray of hope for fans as a noted tipster, Yogesh Brar, has asserted that a Pixel phone is coming to India and this could be the much-awaited Pixel 6a.

The cited tipster has predicted that the Pixel 6a India launch could take place in the first quarter of 2022 and that it could soon pop up on the BIS certification site. While there are no details on the launch date, and an official confirmation on when the device will launch, Google has mostly announced its Pixel smartphones in India in the second half. The Pixel 4a made its debut back in October 2020. Though, the Pixel 3a was unveiled in May 2019. But then the days of Pixel 3a were different because at that time Google was also launching the high-end Pixels in India.

What about Pixel 7?

Talking of the high-end, don't expect Google to launch the Pixel 7 in India. Unless there are some big policy and business decision changes in Google's mobile phone strategy. The truth, however bitter it may taste to Pixel fans in India, is that for Google India's phone market is not a priority. The margins here are low with phones like the OnePlus 9 and Xiaomi 11 offering consumers great specs and features at affordable prices.

For Google, somehow, the market realities of India's phone market don't fall in the right place. It has struggled to get the price of the Pixel phones right and consequently, has struggled to attract consumers. There are some hardcore Pixel fans in India who will spend any amount of money to buy a Google phone, but their numbers are low compared to say the iPhone buyers.

Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6: none of them have come to India. So, don't expect the Pixel 7 to come here. Although, if you are after Google and the "pure Android" experience, in 2022 you may end up getting it with Pixel 6a.

While this will become clear in the coming months, the design and some of the specifications of Google Pixel 6a have already leaked online. The leaks have suggested that the Pixel 6a could feature a design similar to its elder siblings, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This further means that one can expect a punch-hole-display design with a flat edge and a dual-camera setup at the back.

However, the affordable version isn't expected to inherit the cameras of the Pixel 6 series, as the code found in the Google Camera app suggested that the Pixel 6a could feature the same 12.2MP main camera as on the Pixel 5a. One might get to see Google's home-brewed tensor chip under the hood, considering Pixel 6a will be a watered-down version of the flagship Pixel 6 series, as per reports.