Flipkart-backed NeuroPixel.AI to shut operations, founder cites Gen AI disruption

Flipkart Ventures-backed NeuroPixel.AI is shutting down its services after five years, with cofounder and CEO Arvind Venugopal Nair citing a rapid shift in the generative AI landscape that left the company unable to compete.

“After 5 years, it’s unfortunately the end of the road for us at NeuroPixel.AI,” Nair wrote in a LinkedIn post.

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Founded in 2020 by Nair and Amritendu Mukherjee, the company built AI-led solutions for fashion ecommerce, including virtual try-ons, synthetic model generation and cataloguing tools. Its investors include Flipkart Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures, Entrepreneur First, Huddle and Dexter Ventures.

Nair said the startup had bet early on generative AI for fashion, but underestimated how quickly the competitive landscape would shift.

“While I think we got the broader thesis right (Gen-AI for Fashion) way back in 2021, we got massively outgunned overnight sometime in late 2025,” he said.

“By that point, we had spent nearly 4 years building deep IP with a small team thinking that our competition would be other startups,” Nair added.

Nair said that the product didn’t hold up against the capabilities of powerful image generation models like NanoBanana Pro by Google.

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According to Nair, the shift in generative AI from proprietary models to distribution-led strategies further eroded the startup’s position.

“We had an edge for maybe 6 months out of our 5 year journey. The game shifted from IP towards distribution quickly - by building layers on top of larger, better models, and we were running on fumes by then,” he said.

The company also faced financial stress after a key client defaulted.

“It also didn’t help that our biggest client account went under recently, without paying us for over 6 months of work,” Nair said.

Exploring monetisation of tech stack

Despite shutting service operations, the company is in discussions to monetise its underlying technology.

“We do still have a unique tech stack that is comparable to Google's Nanobanana Pro in terms of output quality, and at a fraction of the cost, which we are in discussions to monetise, but for all practical purposes we are shuttering service operations,” Nair said.