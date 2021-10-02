Flipkart Big Billion Days sale goes live: Deals on iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a you should not miss

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has gone live for the Plus member. The mega sale would go live for non-Plus members on October 2 and the would last till October 10. Flipkart is offering some crazy deals and discounts across categories including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, home appliances and more. A lot of products that were launched recently will go on their first sales during the Big Billion Days sale.

Interestingly, Amazon is also running a Great Indian Festival sale simultaneously. Flipkart is particularly offering crazy discounts on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4a and other devices. So if you are planning to get a smartphone, you should check out these deals.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

It is probably the best time to buy the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini. The devices are available at their lowest price ever on Flipkart. The iPhone 12 is selling for Rs 49,999 on Flipkart while the iPhone 12 mini is down to Rs 37,999. This is the lowest the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini have ever been. Additionally, buyers can exchange their old devices and get upto Rs 15,800 in return for their old devices.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a is selling for Rs 25,999. The smartphone was earlier being sold for Rs 31,999 on Flipkart. If you are an Axis and ICICI Bank cardholder, you can get a discount of 10 per cent that can further sweeten the deal. The Google Pixel 4a is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ Display. The phone features a 12.2-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone houses a 3140mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

The newly-launched Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 19,999. The smartphone was launched at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB variant of the phone. If you are an ICICI bank or an Axis bank cardholder, you can get a further discount of 10 per cent on the phone. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. It comes with a 108-megapixel camera on the rear accompanied by 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensors. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.