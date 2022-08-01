Flipkart starts selling Infinity scooter on its website, may add more EVs to list

Flipkart has now started selling scooters too via its platform, which is pretty huge and something that you might not have expected. Bounce has launched its latest Infinity E1 electric scooter and interested buyers can order via Flipkart. The scooter is listed on the e-commerce website with a starting price of Rs 70,499.

There is also a flat Rs 5,000 discount on prepaid transactions, which basically means customers will be able to buy the scooter at an effective price of Rs 65,499. Flipkart's listing says that users will be required to pay an additional amount to the dealer and for the charger as well.

There are basically insurance, registration and handling charges, so you will have to spend an additional Rs 7,601 as well as Rs 9,999 for the charger. So, the total cost will be Rs 83,099 if you avail the prepaid transaction offer. If you choose to go without an offer, then the amount will be Rs 5,000 higher. The company is also giving a warranty of 3 years for the scooter.

Flipkart currently doesn't have a wide range of portfolio in terms of scooters, and it is only showing results of Bounce Infinity scooters. But, you never know, we could see more options from other companies in the near future.

However, the new electric scooter is not available for order all over India and it is only being delivered to select places. These include New Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana, according to a report from CarandBike.com.

Once you place an order for the Infinity scooter on Flipkart, you will get a call from the nearest authorised dealer, which handles registration, insurance, and delivery, among other things. Bounce says that once the order is successfully placed through Flipkart, it will get delivered to customers within 15 days of time. Users can also cancel the order and get a full refund, as per Flipkart listing.

Commenting on the new marketing move, Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-founder, Bounce said, "We firmly believe that electric scooter distribution will be an omni channel play and e-commerce will play a crucial role in its geographical expansion and bringing customer delight. We are delighted to make our products available on Flipkart as we find synergies in our vision of fulfilling customers' evolving requirements in a seamless manner."