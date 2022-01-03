Flipkart TV days sale offers discounts on TVs from OnePlus, Samsung, Mi and more

Flipkart, the e-commerce giant is currently hosting its Flipkart TV days sale, the first sale for 2022. The sale that started from January 1 will last till January 5, 2022.

Television is not just a luxury item anymore, but it's a necessity in every household. These TVs are slim, easy to set up, and provide a much more immersive movie or sports viewing experience. Whether you are considering buying a new TV for watching news or series, with these LED TVs your TV viewing experience will be elevated.

Flipkart is offering massive discounts on leading brands like Blaupunkt, MI, Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus with no cost EMI and an exchange value up to Rs 11,000. Here is a list of the best TV offers you can find on Flipkart.

Blaupunkt 43-inch Cyber sound premium 4K Android TV - The Blaupunkt 43-inch 4K TV is currently available for Rs. 27,999. It offers crystal-clear picture quality with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a rich surround sound. It supports features like HDR10+ to ensure that you enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. This TV also operates on an Android operating system, letting you access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all, the TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. It has a 50W speaker output which also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and 4 speakers. It uses Dolby MS12 sound technology, which, the company says, can decode and improve Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Crystal 4K 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV) - The Samsung Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is currently available for Rs. 36,999. It offers high-quality visuals it has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 3840 x 2160, it has the PurColor, Motion Xcelerator, and Crystal Processor 4K technologies; and to watch content from your smartphone and other devices, it has Tap View and PC on TV features.

Mi TV 4X 43 inch - The Mi TV 4X is currently available for Rs. 29,999. It has this amazing 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Android TV 9.0 with Patch Wall launcher so you get access to universal search, it also has kid's mode with parental lock, smart recommendations, and a lot more. The Mi TV 4X also incorporates popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. This TV also comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Y Series 108 cm The OnePlus TV 43Y1 is currently available for Rs. 26,999. It has a 43inch Full HD wide colour amazing gamut display. The display is clasped in a slim bezel-less design with an 88.5% screen-to-body ratio. It covers 93% of the colour gamut as claimed by the brand for producing clear, vivid, and rich colour details. The TV has 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports with Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Other ports included are RF, AV, Ethernet, and Audio Out. The TV has a total sound output of 20W with two speakers. It supports Dolby Audio. On the software side of things, the TV runs on Android TV 9.0 with Google Assistant and Chrome cast built-in.

Realme 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV The realme 4K TV is currently available for Rs. 29,999. It is equipped with innovative features that will give you an immersive cinematic experience as soon as you play all your favourite movies. With a 4K UHD MediaTek Processor, you can enjoy a smooth visual experience without any glitches so that nothing interrupts your movie time. When you're tired of manually controlling the TV and other AloT devices, you can make use of the Hands-free Voice Control feature (via Google Assistant) to do so. And, powered by Google, this TV brings you a variety of content through the Google Play Store.