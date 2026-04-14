Google Meet comes to Android Auto, but with a key limitation

Google Meet is rolling out support for Android Auto, following its recent launch on Apple CarPlay. However, the app does not support work accounts on Android Auto, which limits its functionality for professional users.

According to an Android Authority report, the rollout has begun for some users, and many have also shared screenshots showing a pop-up for Android Auto support within the Meet app. The pop-up indicates users can check their schedule and join calls directly from their car’s display.

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It lets users view scheduled meetings and join calls directly from their car’s display. "You’ll join instantly to help you stay focused on the road. Connect your device to your car and click the Meet app in Android Auto to try it out," it said.

Google's support page explains that calls on Android Auto skip the pre-call screen and disable video during calls. A Scheduled tab displays meetings from the user’s calendar and allows the user to join the calls. Microphone muting is available, but features like Hand Raise, Q&A, and Polls are disabled to meet safety standards, and only call information and controls are visible; presentations and other participants are not shown. The phone switches to a simplified on-the-go mode automatically.

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Importantly, Google confirms that work profile accounts are not supported on Meet for Android Auto. While active calls appear on the display, upcoming meetings and call history will not be shown. The company statement reads, "Work profile accounts aren’t supported in Meet on Android Auto. Active calls will still appear on your display, but upcoming meetings and call history will not show."

With Google Meet coming to Apple CarPlay, the feature was expected to be available for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and even personal Google account users. However, this work account restriction isn’t mentioned for the CarPlay app, making its presence on Android Auto particularly notable, especially since work accounts are likely the primary users of such a feature in vehicles.

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The Google Meet app for Android Auto is expected to become more widely available soon.