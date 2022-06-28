Google to shut down Hangouts in November, asks users to move to Google Chat

Google is shutting down its cross-platform instant messaging service Hangouts. The tech giant is asking users to switch to Google Chat, which was introduced in October 2022. Starting today, Google has started sending in-app alerts to Hangouts mobile users asking them to switch to Chat in Gmail or the Chat app. Additionally, people who use the Hangouts Chrome extension will be asked to move to Chat on the web or install the Chat web app. Also, people who use Hangouts on Gmail on the web will be upgraded to Chat in Gmail next month.

Hangouts will retire in November this year and before that Google wants users to download all their data. The company said that for most people, conversations will be automatically migrated from Hangouts to Chat but still asks users "who wish to keep a copy of their Hangouts data to use Google Takeout to download their data before Hangouts is no longer available in November."

Google also said that Hangouts on the web will continue to be available until the end of this year. "While we encourage everyone to make the switch to Chat, Hangouts on the web will continue to be available until later this year. Users will see an in-product notice at least a month before Hangouts on the web starts redirecting to Chat on the web," the tech giant noted in an official blog post.

Google Chat is an improved version of Hangouts and brings a range of new features, such as Edit Docs, Slides or Sheets with side-by-side editing. It also includes Spaces, which is a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration. Chats allow groups and teams to share ideas, work on documents, and manage files and tasks, all from a single location.

"We have big ambitions for the future of Chat, and over the coming months you'll see even more features like direct calling, in-line threading in Spaces and the ability to share and view multiple images," Google noted in the blog post. "As we take this final step to bring remaining Hangouts users to Chat, we hope users will appreciate our continued investment in making Chat a powerful place to create and collaborate," the company added.

