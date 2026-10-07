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Bajaj Finance raises FD rates by up to 40 bps; senior citizens can earn up to 8.15% on investments

Bajaj Finance raises FD rates by up to 40 bps; senior citizens can earn up to 8.15% on investments

Bajaj Finance has revised its fixed deposit rates upwards by 15-40 bps, with the new rates applicable from October 7 across tenures of 12 to 60 months. The higher rates come as the company offers up to 7.75% for regular depositors and 8.15% for senior citizens on fresh deposits.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 2:26 PM IST
Bajaj Finance raises FD rates by up to 40 bps; senior citizens can earn up to 8.15% on investmentsFor deposits with a tenure of 12-17 months, regular depositors will now earn 6.80%, compared with 6.60% earlier. The rate for 18-30 months has been increased to 7% from 6.85%.

Bajaj Finance has raised interest rates on its fixed deposits (FDs) by 15-40 basis points across tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months, effective October 7, 2026. Senior citizens can now earn up to 8.15% per annum on fresh deposits, while regular depositors can earn up to 7.75%.

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The rate increase is applicable to both fresh deposits and renewals, with the largest hike being offered on longer-tenure deposits. For regular depositors, the rate on 31-60 month deposits has increased by 35 bps, from 7.40% to 7.75%. For senior citizens, the corresponding rate has risen by 40 bps, from 7.75% to 8.15%.

For deposits with a tenure of 12-17 months, regular depositors will now earn 6.80%, compared with 6.60% earlier. The rate for 18-30 months has been increased to 7% from 6.85%.

Senior citizens will continue to receive an additional interest rate over regular depositors. The premium has now been increased to 0.40 percentage points, from 0.35 percentage points earlier. This takes the rate for senior citizens to 7.20% for 12-17 months and 7.40% for 18-30 months.

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Tenure Cumulative / At maturity Monthly payout Quarterly payout Half-yearly payout Annual payout
12–17 months 6.80% 6.60% 6.63% 6.69% 6.80%
18–30 months 7.00% 6.79% 6.82% 6.88% 7.00%
31–60 months 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75%

Fresh FD rates — senior citizens

Tenure Cumulative / At maturity Monthly payout Quarterly payout Half-yearly payout Annual payout
12–17 months 7.20% 6.97% 7.01% 7.08% 7.20%
18–30 months 7.40% 7.16% 7.20% 7.27% 7.40%
31–60 months 8.15% 7.86% 7.91% 7.99% 8.15%

Renewals get additional 0.10%

Bajaj Finance has also introduced an additional 0.10% interest benefit for customers renewing maturing deposits. This takes the maximum rate for renewing regular deposits to 7.85%, while senior citizens renewing their deposits can earn up to 8.25%.

For renewal deposits of 31-60 months, regular depositors will earn 7.85%, while senior citizens will earn 8.25%. The latter is the highest rate available under the revised structure.

Depositors can opt for cumulative deposits, where interest is paid at maturity, or non-cumulative deposits with monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest payouts.

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For example, a senior citizen opting for monthly interest payouts on a 31-60 month fresh deposit will earn 7.86% per annum, compared with 7.49% earlier.

Renewal rates

Tenure Regular depositors Senior citizens
12–17 months 6.90% 7.30%
18–30 months 7.10% 7.50%
31–60 months 7.85% 8.25%

Bajaj Finance said the revised rates are designed to offer higher returns, particularly on longer-term deposits. The company's deposits carry AAA/Stable ratings from CRISIL and ICRA, according to the company.

Customers can book or renew deposits through the Bajaj Finance website and mobile app, as well as through branches and partner channels. The minimum investment is ₹15,000, while the deposit limit is ₹3 crore.

The company also offers both cumulative and non-cumulative options and a loan-against-FD facility, allowing depositors to access liquidity without prematurely breaking their deposits.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 2:26 PM IST
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