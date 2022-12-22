Here's a guide for a perfect Christmas gift list! Hint: It's a gadget!

Christmas is here and so is the pressure of buying gifts for family and friends. Well, this year you may not have to worry because everybody loves a tech gift and so I've curated a list in three different categories. Because there's a gadget for everyone and holidays may be the perfect time to get one either for your loved ones or yourself!

Smartphones:

Luxury: iPhone 14 Pro Max (approx. Rs. 1,49,900) - This smartphone offers top-of-the-line features, including a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, triple-lens camera system, and 5G connectivity. It is a perfect gift for someone who values cutting-edge technology and premium design. With the year-ending discounts, the smartphone is available at lesser the price tag with credit cards and a return offer.

Mid-range: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (approx. Rs. 32,999) - This smartphone offers many of the same features as the more expensive models in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, including a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, triple-lens camera system, and 5G connectivity. It is a good option for someone who wants a high-quality smartphone at a more affordable price.

Budget: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (approx. Rs. 14,999) - This smartphone offers a solid set of features for the price, including a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, 64MP quad-lens camera system, and 4G connectivity. It is a good option for someone who is looking for a budget-friendly smartphone that still performs well.

Smartwatches:

Luxury: Apple Watch Series 6 (approx. Rs. 40,900) - This smartwatch offers a range of features, including an always-on Retina display, ECG app, and blood oxygen monitoring. It is a perfect gift for someone who values advanced health and fitness tracking.

Mid-range: Fitbit Sense (approx. Rs. 29,999) - This smartwatch offers many of the same features as the more expensive models in the Fitbit lineup, including an always-on display, ECG app, and blood oxygen monitoring. It is a good option for someone who wants a high-quality smartwatch at a more affordable price.

Budget: Amazfit Bip S (approx. Rs. 3,999) - This smartwatch offers a range of features, including GPS tracking, a heart rate monitor, and water resistance. It is a good option for someone who is looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch that still offers a range of features.

Earphones:

Luxury: Bose QuietComfort 35 II (approx. Rs. 29,363) - These earphones offer top-of-the-line noise-cancellation technology, making them a perfect gift for someone who values high-quality sound and the ability to block out external noise.

Mid-range: Sony WH-1000XM4 (approx. Rs. 24,990) - These earphones offer many of the same features as the more expensive models in the Sony WH-1000XM series, including excellent noise-cancellation technology and high-quality sound. They are a good option for someone who wants a high-quality pair of earphones at a more affordable price.

Budget: Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 (approx. Rs. 7,999) - These earphones offer a solid set of features, including Bluetooth connectivity and noise-cancellation technology, at an affordable price. They are a good option for someone who is looking for a budget-friendly pair of earphones that still offer good sound quality

Well, as mentioned before there is a gadget for everyone and it does not have to be a phone or earphones. So, here's a list of out-of-the-box ideas.

Luxury : Dyson Zone (approx Rs. 75,999) - It is designed to tackle the dual challenges of city noise and air pollution. The headphones have 11 microphones, of which eight are for the ANC system to filter ambient sound of up to 38 dB. It reproduces frequencies from 6 Hz – 21 kHz, ensuring every note or word is heard. The headphones have an onboard sensor to monitor the air pollution levels, alongside real-time environmental noise levels tracking via the MyDyson app. This would make a perfect gift for the holidays

Mid-range : AmazonBasics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner (approx Rs 5,299) - With 20 kPa Power Suctionction this vacuum cleaner is simple to open and use. It features 1,400 watts of power, smooth-rolling maneuverability, and a reusable dust bag.