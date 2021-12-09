If you are unable to dial emergency numbers from Android phones, you can blame Microsoft Teams for it

Some users in the United States were in for a rude shock when they were unable to dial emergency numbers from their Android phones. Several users took to Reddit to report that they were unable to dial 911 from their Pixel and other Android phones. The issue was quickly acknowledged by Google and the company also confirmed that an emergency calling bug is stopping the Android users from dialling emergency numbers.

The incident came into light when a user on Reddit revealed that he had to call an ambulance for his grandmother who was having a stroke. He noted in the blog that when he tried to dial 911 just by typing and calling on his pixel phone, his phone got stuck immediately after one ring. "I got off a phone call with my mom and proceeded to dial 911 just by typing and calling on my pixel. My phone got stuck immediately after one ring and I was unable to do anything other than click through apps with an emergency phone call running in the background. This is all while the phone informed me that it had sent my location to emergency services," he noted in the Reddit blog.

Google said that the issue had appeared issue under a limited set of circumstances. The company in its response to the Reddit user said the issue is only present on a few devices with the Microsoft Teams app installed when the user is not logged in. Google said that the issue was being caused by unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system.

If you have the Microsoft Teams app downloaded on your Android phone, check to see if you are signed in. If you have been signed in, you are not impacted by this issue, and we suggest you remain signed in until you've received the Microsoft Teams app update. If you have the Microsoft Teams app downloaded, but are not signed in, uninstall and reinstall the app. While this will address the problem in the interim, a Microsoft Teams app update is still required to fully resolve the issue.