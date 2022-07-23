iPhone 12 for Rs 50,391 is the best deal in Amazon Prime Sale, here is how it works

If you are an iPhone fan, the Amazon Prime Day sale is the best time to buy an iPhone. That is because during the sale period, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are down to their lowest price and, with bank offers, you can further sweeten the deal. The iPhone 12 is currently selling for Rs 54,990 for the 64GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 128GB. However, by applying bank offers, you can get the device for as low as Rs 50,391.

iPhone 12 deal

The iPhone 12 is currently listed at Rs 54,990 on Amazon for the 64GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 128GB variant. But you can reduce the price further by 10 per cent. You can get an instant five per cent discount from Amazon along with an additional five per cent discount on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. So this brings the price down by ten per cent. So, after applying all the deals, you can get the smartphone for Rs 50,391.

Flipkart is offering iPhone 12 128GB for Rs 56,999. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on Axis Bank credit cards. Similarly, the iPhone 12 64GB is selling for Rs 51,999 along with bank offers from Axis bank. So, more or less, the prices are the same on both Amazon and Flipkart.

iPhone 12 specifications

The iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth Front Camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording. For protection, the iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield coating. If you are wondering whether you should pick the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13, you should know that there is no major difference in the design of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 camera island houses camera sensors that are placed vertically, but in the iPhone 13, which comes with the same design, the camera sensors are placed diagonally.

