iPhone 14 can be bought at an effective price of Rs 53,900, but conditions apply

Apple just recently launched its latest iPhone 14 series in India and the price of the new iPhone starts from Rs 79,900. But, you can get it at a pretty low price if you fulfil all the conditions. Apple's authorised retailer, India iStore is offering the iPhone 14 at an effective price of Rs 53,900. Of course, there is no flat discount on the new iPhone, but there are some bank and exchange offers that bring down the price of the iPhone 14. Here's everything you need to know.

India iStore has listed the new iPhone 14 with a starting price of Rs 79,900, but it is also offering a Rs 5,000 cashback offer on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. There is also an additional exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. All this brings down the price to Rs 71,900. Now, those who have an iPhone 11 will be able to buy the iPhone 14 at an effective price of Rs 53,900. The seller is offering Rs 18,000 off in exchange for iPhone 11. But, your device should be in good working condition in order to get a big discount. People can also check out exchange offers for other phones on India iStore's website.

This is not at all surprising. Apple's official online store is promising to offer a discount between Rs 2,200 to Rs 58,730 on the exchange of your current device. If you have an iPhone for exchange, then you will likely get a better discount offer on Apple's official site. All you need to do is go to the official site, visit the iPhone 14 listing, and check the exchange amount for your current phone in the Trade-in section.

People will also see a Rs 5,000 bank cashback offer on Flipkart and Amazon. The exchange offers are different on both e-commerce platforms. If you are not getting the iPhone 14 at a lower price, then you can also buy the iPhone 13, considering both of them are pretty similar and there is no hard-core difference.

The iPhone 13 is available in India with a starting price of Rs 69,900. But, you can get this iPhone at a much lower price during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale or Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Both the sale events will kick off in the coming days or weeks.