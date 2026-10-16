Tata Chemicals shares rise 2% as tribunal rejects ₹908-crore claim

Tata Chemicals Ltd shares rose 2% at the day's high in Friday's trade after a three-member tribunal of the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration rejected a ₹908 crore claim filed against the company by Allied Silica Ltd (ASL) and its promoter, Manmohan Singh Jain. However, the tribunal's majority members directed Tata Chemicals to pay ₹1 crore in principal, along with interest and certain costs.
The final award, dated October 15, 2026, unanimously rejected the ₹908 crore claim against Tata Chemicals. However, the direction to pay ₹1 crore, along with interest and costs, was supported by the majority members of the tribunal and opposed by the dissenting member. The company disclosed the development in an exchange filing dated October 16.