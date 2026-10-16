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YES Bank Q2 results: Check previews, key expectations, concall dates & time, fresh price targets

YES Bank Q2 results: Check previews, key expectations, concall dates & time, fresh price targets

YESBANK17.50(3.42%)

Private sector lender YES Bank is set to announce its results for the quarter and half-year ended on March 31, 2026 on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 3:45 PM IST
YES Bank Q2 results: Check previews, key expectations, concall dates & time, fresh price targetsYES Bank shares dropped more than 3.85 per cent to Rs 17.45 on Friday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 55,000 crore.

YES Bank Q2 results: Private sector lender YES Bank Ltd is set to announce its results for the quarter and half-year ended on March 31, 2026 on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The earnings have immediately coincided with the Supreme Court ruling where it upheld the Bombay High Court's decision quashing Yes Bank's write-off of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore during its 2020 restructuring.

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YES Bank Q2 results: Concall date and time
Following its quarterly earnings, YES Bank will will host a conference call (concall) with analyst and investors on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 3:00 pm IST to discuss the financial results with the participants, said the company in an exchange filing on October 08, 2026. The link shall be hosted on the lender's official website.


YES Bank share price
YES Bank shares dropped more than 3.85 per cent to Rs 17.45 on Friday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 55,000 crore. YES Bank has tumbled more than 18 per cent in just two sessions. The private lender is down 33 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 25.77 hit in June 2026.

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YES Bank Q2 results preview
YES Bank is expected to report strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in net interest income (NIIs) and net profit, supported by healthy loan and deposit growth, aided partly by FCNR deposits. However, net interest margins (NIMs) may contract marginally due to deposit costs and business volatility. Analysts expect mixed sequential (QoQ) performance in pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) and profitability.

Kotak Institutional Equities pencils NIIs to come in a t Rs 2,836.6 crore, up 23.3 per cent and 2 per cent QoQ. PPoP is seen at Rs 1,777 crore, up 19.4 per cent but down 9.2 per cent QoQ. Net profit comes in at Rs 926.5 crore, up 41.6 per cent YoY and 13.5 per cent QoQ, while NIMs may contract marginally.

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"We expect healthy loan growth partly due to leverage of the FCNR scheme. Deposit growth has accelerated to 20 per cent YoY aided by FNCR deposits. We expect a 10 bps QoQ fall in NIM at 2.7 per cent, due to the normal volatility in business and also led by FCNR deposits raised recently.  We should see steady traction on recovery and upgrades this quarter from the retail portfolio," it added.

JM Financial expects YES Bank's NII to come in at Rs 2,817.5 crore, up 22.5 per cent YoY and flat sequentially. PPoP may come in at Rs 1,583.4 crore, up 22.1 per cent YoY but down 7.1 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 899.5 crore, up 37.4 per cent YoY but down 16 per cent QoQ.

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd sees YES Bank's NIIs to rise 20.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,765 crore. It has penciled a PPoP at Rs 778.3 crore, up 32.7 per cent on a yearly basis but flat sequentially. Net profit is seen at Rs 1,088.4 crore. up 66.3 per cent YoY and 1.6 per cent QoQ.


YES Bank target prices
Kotak Institutional has retained its 'sell' rating on YES Bank, having a target price of Rs 19. However, it said to revisit target post management commentary. Anand Rathi also has a 'sell' rating on it with the same target price. JM Financial has a 'reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 22.

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Among other brokerage firms Morgan Stanley suggested 'Underweight' with a target of Rs 17, while Citi suggested 'sell' on it with a target of Rs 17.50 apiece on YES Bank as Supreme Court (SC) judgment upholding the Bombay High Court ruling against the write-down of Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore in March 2020.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 3:43 PM IST
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