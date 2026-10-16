YES Bank Q2 results: Check previews, key expectations, concall dates & time, fresh price targets



YES Bank share price

YES Bank shares dropped more than 3.85 per cent to Rs 17.45 on Friday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 55,000 crore. YES Bank has tumbled more than 18 per cent in just two sessions. The private lender is down 33 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 25.77 hit in June 2026.

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YES Bank Q2 results preview

YES Bank is expected to report strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in net interest income (NIIs) and net profit, supported by healthy loan and deposit growth, aided partly by FCNR deposits. However, net interest margins (NIMs) may contract marginally due to deposit costs and business volatility. Analysts expect mixed sequential (QoQ) performance in pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) and profitability.

Kotak Institutional Equities pencils NIIs to come in a t Rs 2,836.6 crore, up 23.3 per cent and 2 per cent QoQ. PPoP is seen at Rs 1,777 crore, up 19.4 per cent but down 9.2 per cent QoQ. Net profit comes in at Rs 926.5 crore, up 41.6 per cent YoY and 13.5 per cent QoQ, while NIMs may contract marginally.

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"We expect healthy loan growth partly due to leverage of the FCNR scheme. Deposit growth has accelerated to 20 per cent YoY aided by FNCR deposits. We expect a 10 bps QoQ fall in NIM at 2.7 per cent, due to the normal volatility in business and also led by FCNR deposits raised recently. We should see steady traction on recovery and upgrades this quarter from the retail portfolio," it added.

JM Financial expects YES Bank's NII to come in at Rs 2,817.5 crore, up 22.5 per cent YoY and flat sequentially. PPoP may come in at Rs 1,583.4 crore, up 22.1 per cent YoY but down 7.1 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 899.5 crore, up 37.4 per cent YoY but down 16 per cent QoQ.

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd sees YES Bank's NIIs to rise 20.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,765 crore. It has penciled a PPoP at Rs 778.3 crore, up 32.7 per cent on a yearly basis but flat sequentially. Net profit is seen at Rs 1,088.4 crore. up 66.3 per cent YoY and 1.6 per cent QoQ.



YES Bank target prices

Kotak Institutional has retained its 'sell' rating on YES Bank, having a target price of Rs 19. However, it said to revisit target post management commentary. Anand Rathi also has a 'sell' rating on it with the same target price. JM Financial has a 'reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 22.

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Among other brokerage firms Morgan Stanley suggested 'Underweight' with a target of Rs 17, while Citi suggested 'sell' on it with a target of Rs 17.50 apiece on YES Bank as Supreme Court (SC) judgment upholding the Bombay High Court ruling against the write-down of Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore in March 2020.