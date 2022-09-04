iPhone 14 is launching on September 7: Specs, price and everything else we know so far

iPhone 14 is finally launching. Apple will unveil the much awaited iPhone 14 series on September 7. Rumours and leaks suggest that, just like last year, this year too, Apple will introduce four new iPhone models. Now, just like every year, the star of the event is said to be the vanilla model dubbed the iPhone 14.

This is simply because of the affordable price. While Apple hasn't revealed the prices yet, rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 will start at a slightly lower price than the iPhone 13. To recall, the iPhone 13 was launched in the US for $799. One of the latest reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will be introduced at a lower price of $749, which is around $50 cheaper than the iPhone 13. Past reports, however, stated that the iPhone 14 will come at the same price as the iPhone 13 launch price.

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Apple manages to price the iPhone 14 lower, the same or higher than the iPhone 13. Considering the rising prices of components and upgrades that Apple is expected to bring for the iPhone 14, it is unlikely that the price will be lower than the last generation iPhone model. Let's wait for September 7 for Apple to announce the prices.

Ahead of the launch, almost everything has been revealed about the iPhone 14. Let's take a quick look at everything that the upcoming iPhone model will offer to consumers.

--The design of the iPhone 14 is expected to be the same as the iPhone 13. This means, there will be a wide notch at the top of the display and slimmer bezels with a slightly thicker chin. The Pro models are tipped to offer a pill shaped design, which is the first for any iPhone model.

-The display size is also said to be the same as the iPhone 13. The upcoming iPhone 14 will come packed with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Rumours suggest that the company will introduce Always-on display but that will also be limited to the Pro models.

-In terms of hardware, the iPhone 13 is expected to be powered by the latest gen A16 Bionic chipset paired with up to 128GB of internal storage just like the iPhone 13, which was powered by a year old A15 Bionic chip. Reports suggest that the A16 chip will offer just slightly more power than the last gen chipset.

-On the software front, the iPhone 14 and the entire lineup will run on iOS 16 out of the box.

-The iPhone 14 is tipped to offer dual cameras in the rear panel and a single camera on the front for selfies. Reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will offer an improved pair of cameras and the major improvement is expected to be in low-light photography. Considering the Apple Far out event invite, the company is expected to either offer an ultra-wide camera / astrophotography option, but this could also be limited to the Pro models.

-Lastly, the iPhone 14 battery performance is also expected to be better than the iPhone 13, which easily lasted for one full day.

Again, if reports are considered, Apple will launch the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus/Max, the iPhone 1 4 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max this year. It is said that there will be no mini model this year.