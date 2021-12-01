iPhone SE 3 with 5G support may launch early next year

2022 could see Apple's next-gen iPhone SE if a new market research report is to be believed. TrendForce, in its latest market report, has claimed that Apple is sticking to its plan to release its third-generation iPhone SE in Q1 2022.

Further, the report stresses that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could play an important role for Apple to establish itself in the mid-range segment. TrendForce adds that the production volume for the iPhone SE 3 is forecasted to be around 25-30 million units.

Considering the smartphone industry is seeing major adoption of 5G, we may see the next-gen iPhone SE with 5G connectivity. This could help the phone position itself nicely in a very competitive mid-range smartphone segment.

As for specs, we do not have much on that front. But going by Apple's strategy for its iPhone SE, we can expect the next-gen to pack the A14 Bionic chip and is likely to continue featuring a single camera sensor at the back. Considering the original iPhone SE from 2016 and iPhone SE 2 in 2020 featured the signature home button, we may see a similar design on the next-gen iPhone SE.

Furthermore, like the iPhone 13, Apple may bring some battery-related improvements to the iPhone SE 3. To refresh, iPhone 13 packs battery improvements over the iPhone 12 series.

Talking about prices, the iPhone SE 3 is likely to remain a mid-range smartphone offering from Apple. Something we have seen in its predecessors as well. The original iPhone SE was launched in India back in 2016 at Rs 39,000 for the basic 16GB storage model. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 2020 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,500. Looking at this trend, we can expect the iPhone SE 3 to be priced under Rs 45,000 when or if it launches at all.

The report further adds that the company may still launch four new models in the second half of 2022. While we have heard rumours about Apple finally planning to ditch the mini variant of its iPhone this year. But, if the new report is any indication, we may see the iPhone 14 mini if Apple chooses to call its next-gen iPhone this. We may finally know this by the second half of 2022.