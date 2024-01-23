Who will pay my losses? Groww users have a meltdown after app crash

Financial services app 'Groww' hit a trading time glitch leaving several users in panic mode on Tuesday. While Groww issued a clarification, calling it a technical issue, it wasn't enough to convince users who took to X to post their anguish.

"This is the state of Groww app during peak trading timings. Who will be responsible for the loss suffered due to your worst app," a user wrote on X users while another said: "How you guys can be down during the market hours. I was having important trades this morning. Who will compensate for the loss?"

Yet another user pointed out: "#groww app isn't working ,who are responsible for our open positions. Even though I uninstalled and downloaded it again, the problem still persists."

"Uninstalling @_groww and switching back to some other client if you don't refund the losses incurred to me," a user noted.

Uninstalling @_groww and switching back to some other client if you don't refund the losses incurred to me.@NSEIndia @BSEIndia #groww — आशय (@ashaysant) January 23, 2024

"Trying to login @_groww since morning on my desktop , but I’m not able to💢!!! I have open FNO positions that I’m trying to close since morning through my phone app but the sell order is constantly failing ! The loss is increasing every minute @NSEIndia @ashishchauhan #groww," yet another user said.

Trying to login @_groww since morning on my desktop , but I’m not able to💢!!! I have open FNO positions that I’m trying to close since morning through my phone app but the sell order is constantly failing ! The loss is increasing every minute @NSEIndia @ashishchauhan #groww — Abhinav (@abhipal159) January 23, 2024

Later, Groww told users that the technical glitch, which caused an outage, has now been resolved. "Hello, thanks to your unwavering support and patience, the issue ahs been resolved now," Groww team told users on X.

Groww had nudged past Zerodha last year to become the country’s largest broker in terms of number of active investors. Groww had 66.28 lakh active investors at the end of September, with a 19.9 per cent market share. Zerodha had 64.79 lakh investors, with a 19.4 per cent market share in the same period. Groww added 3.93 lakh clients in September versus 1.21 lakh clients added by Zerodha.

Also Read: Intraday trading: Groww app down! Users flood X with complaints

Also Read: 'We'll be back to normal operations promptly': Groww tells users as app faces outage amid intraday trading