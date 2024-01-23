scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Who will pay my losses? Groww users have a meltdown after app crash

Feedback

Who will pay my losses? Groww users have a meltdown after app crash

While Groww issued a clarification, calling it a technical issue, it wasn't enough to convince users who took to X to post their anguish.  

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The team at Groww also said that the app faced a technical issue and they are working to resolve it.  The team at Groww also said that the app faced a technical issue and they are working to resolve it. 

Financial services app 'Groww'  hit a trading time glitch leaving several users in panic mode on Tuesday. While Groww issued a clarification, calling it a technical issue, it wasn't enough to convince users who took to X to post their anguish.  

"This is the state of Groww app during peak trading timings. Who will be responsible for the loss suffered due to your worst app," a user wrote on X users while another said: "How you guys can be down during the market hours. I was having important trades this morning. Who will compensate for the loss?" 

Yet another user pointed out: "#groww app isn't working ,who are responsible for our open positions. Even though I uninstalled and downloaded it again, the problem still persists."

"Uninstalling @_groww and switching back to some other client if you don't refund the losses incurred to me," a user noted. 

"Trying to login @_groww since morning on my desktop , but I’m not able to💢!!! I have open FNO positions that I’m trying to close since morning through my phone app but the sell order is constantly failing ! The loss is increasing every minute @NSEIndia @ashishchauhan #groww," yet another user said. 

Later, Groww told users that the technical glitch, which caused an outage, has now been resolved. "Hello, thanks to your unwavering support and patience, the issue ahs been resolved now," Groww team told users on X.

Groww had nudged past Zerodha last year to become the country’s largest broker in terms of number of active investors. Groww had 66.28 lakh active investors at the end of September, with a 19.9 per cent market share. Zerodha had 64.79 lakh investors, with a 19.4 per cent market share in the same period. Groww added 3.93 lakh clients in September versus 1.21 lakh clients added by Zerodha.

Also Read: Intraday trading: Groww app down! Users flood X with complaints

Also Read: 'We'll be back to normal operations promptly': Groww tells users as app faces outage amid intraday trading

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 23, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement