Jio gives 20 per cent cashback on prepaid plans starting from Rs 299, check all revised offers

Telecom giant Jio's prepaid plans went live earlier this week. The telco has also revised its 20 per cent cash back plans that were introduced earlier this year. The plans were previously priced at Rs 249, Rs 555 and Rs 599. Jio users opting for these offers are eligible for up to Rs 200 cashback. Jio noted that it credits cashback to users' accounts within three days of recharge. Users can avail of the cashback through Reliance Retail channels and stores including Jio recharge, JioMart, Reliance Smart, Ajio, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital and Netmeds among others.

Jio's 20 per cent cashback offer will now apply to revised offers priced at Rs 299, Rs 666 and Rs 719. The Rs 299 plan will give 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day along with unlimited voice calls. The plan also gives access to Jio apps. The next plan priced at Rs 666 gives 1.5GB daily data and access to unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps. The Rs 719 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. This plan has a validity of 84 days and gives access to Jio apps. Users will be eligible for cashback value of up to Rs 144 with these plans.

Apart from the Rs 719 prepaid plan, Jio is giving a prepaid plan priced at Rs 1199 that has a validity of 84 days. The plan gives access to 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to Jio apps. Jio has another plan priced at Rs 666 that gives 1.5GB daily data for 84 days. It also gives unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with access to Jio apps.

Jio's plans priced at Rs 329 and Rs 555 have been hiked to Rs 395 and Rs 666 respectively. While both plans offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, they separately offer 6GB data and 1.5GB daily data respectively.

Meanwhile, Jio has also discontinued 3GB daily data prepaid plans that were priced at Rs 499, Rs 666 and Rs 888 and came with Disney+ Hotstar benefit. The revised 3GB daily data plans were not part of the tariff hike list the telecom operator had released during the time of announcement.

Jio is now offering 3GB daily data with four prepaid plans. These plans are priced at Rs 419, Rs 601, Rs 1199 and Rs 4199. The Rs 419 and Rs 601 plans give 28 days validity with unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps. The Rs 601 plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit for a year. This plan also comes with an additional 6GB of data.



