Jio offers two days of free calls and data to users, check if you are eligible

Some Reliance Jio users had to face trouble making calls last week because of downtime in services in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh circles. Users complained that they were getting the message "Not registered on network" when initiating calls. To make up for the inconvenience, Reliance Jio is now giving two days of free calling and data services to impacted users.

Essentially, Reliance Jio will extend the validity of your prepaid plan and add credit of two days to the postpaid bill of the customers who were impacted by the network disturbance last week. Jio is sending out a message to affected customers, according to The Indian Express, and it reads, "As a goodwill gesture, we are extending a 2-DAY RENTAL CREDIT that will get applied to your number automatically. The complimentary rental credit will reflect in your next bill."

Take it as a compensation that Jio is doling out to people who were left high and dry last week as neither the calls were going through nor the internet was working. Several users took to Twitter to complain about the bad network and slammed Reliance Jio for it. Since other networks, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, were working, people began making comparisons.

While mobile services were widely suspended in a few circles, some Jio users complained of their Jio Fiber connection not working. But there is no information about whether or not Reliance Jio is compensating its Fiber users, too. Jio has also not said anything about what caused the disruption to mobile services in only two circles, while the network in the rest of the circles was properly functional.

Separately, Jio was recently said to have finalised its pilot testing of 5G services. A 91Mobiles report suggested that Jio managed to clock a download speed of 420Mbps and an upload speed of 412Mbps on its 5G network, which is 8 times faster and 15 times faster than Jio's 4G network. The government announced that the spectrum auction for 5G services will take place this year, while the rollout may begin in 2022-23. And Reliance Jio seems ready for the rollout. In fact, previous reports have suggested that Jio may make 5G-related announcements at the upcoming shareholders' meeting. It is possible Jio will reveal a date for the 5G launch then, but there cannot be any certainty unless the auction happens.