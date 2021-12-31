Kyoto University in Japan loses 77TB of research data due to flaw in its supercomputer

Kyoto University in Japan has lost around 77TB of research data owing to an issue in its Hewlett-Packard supercomputer's backup mechanism. The event occurred between December 14 and 16, 2021, and resulted in the deletion of 34 million files from 14 research groups from the system as well as the backup file.



After investigating the impact of the loss, the university found that the work of four of the affected groups could no longer be restored. The affected users have been informed about the data lost through emails, as per reports.



Even though there were no details on the type of work that was lost, supercomputer research costs hundreds of USD per hour, according to Bleeping Computer. Kyoto is one of Japan's most important research institutions and enjoys the second-largest scientific research investments from national grants.

To prevent further loss, the backup procedure has been stopped for the time being. The institution has also scrapped the backup system and aims to upgrade it before reintroducing it in January 2022. In addition, to complete backup mirrors, the university aims to preserve incremental backups, which cover files that have changed since the last backup.



Kyoto is known for its research and scientific excellence that are notable in the field of chemistry, where it ranks fourth in the world. The university also contributes to biology, pharmacology, immunology, material science, and physics.



Japan now has the world's most powerful supercomputer, known as Fugaku, which is run by the Riken Center for Computational Science in Kobe. Fujitsu's Fugaku exascale system has a computational performance of 442 PFLOPS followed by IBM's supercomputer -- Summit, which can reach a much lower amount of 148 PFLOPS, ranking second on the global list. Fugaku was built for $1.2 billion and has so far been used for COVID-19 research, diagnostics, medicines, and virus transmission simulations.



