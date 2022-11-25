Lava launches new smartphone Blaze NXT: Check price and specifications

Lava unveiled its new Blaze NXT on Friday, four months after its predecessor Lava Blaze. The affordable 4G smartphone will retail at Rs 9,299 in India.

The budget smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and charges over USB Type-C. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with the IMG PowerVR GPU.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM with 3GB virtual RAM. It has 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 256 GB. The affordable smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 8 MP selfie camera. The primary camera of the phone, on the back is 13 MP with an auxiliary sensor.

Lava Blaze NXT functions on Android 12 and has connectivity option like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi. It also supports Dual SIM and has a headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone weighs about 203.5 grams.

The phone is also packed with a fingerprint scanner, face unlock option and a battery saver mode. It also offers a one-year warranty for the handset.

The phone is available in three colours -- red, blue, and green. It will be available on Amazon from December 2.