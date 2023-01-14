Lenovo Tab P11 5G tablet launched in India; see specs and price

Leading global technology company Lenovo has introduced its first high-end 5G Android tablet in India - The Lenovo Tab P11 5G.

The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 750G Mobile Processor and features an 11-inch 2K IPS TÜV-certified display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities.

With a 7700mAh battery capacity and a 20W QC 3.0 fast charging, the company expects about 12 hours of non-stop video streaming, which makes it suitable for hybrid work. The tablet also features a DisplayPort and an optional keyboard pack and Lenovo Precision Pen 2.

There will be a 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with a 128GB storage version and an 8GB LPDDR4 RAM with a 256GB storage version. A great addition is the option of expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card, which is a rare feature among current smartphones and tablets.

In the camera department, the tablet sports a 13MP rear camera, along with an LED flash. On the front, it offers an 8MP selfie camera. Both cameras offer up to 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Sumati Sahgal, head of tablets and smart devices at Lenovo India was quoted as saying by IANS. “In 2023, we expect 5G to become the accepted reality with consumers. It offers a transformational leap for India, with its promise of faster, better connected and more immersive experiences.”



The Tab P11 5G is available on lenovo.com and Amazon. The 128GB version is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 256GB version is priced at Rs 34,999.

In terms of exciting future development, Motorola (a Lenovo subsidiary) introduced an exciting product at CES 2023 - an enterprise-focused phone for businesses called the Lenovo ThinkPhone. Read all about it here.

(With agency inputs)

