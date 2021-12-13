Man opens eyelids of sleeping girlfriend to unlock her phone, steals over Rs 18 lakh from her bank app

Facial recognition has been a boon for the majority of smartphone users, granting them instant access to their phone and a lot of services within it. However, it comes with its own set of drawbacks. As a shining example of one such flaw, a new lawsuit in China shows how a man managed to siphon off lakhs of Rupees from the account of his then-girlfriend using Face ID.

The incident has been highlighted in a new report by The Times. As per the report, a Chinese man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for cheating his girlfriend off £18,000 (around Rs 18 lakh). How you ask? The man scanned the victim's face through facial recognition on her phone while she was sleeping.

Citing state media and court documents, the report by The Times mentions that the accused gained access to the girl's bank account through her phone's facial recognition while she was sleeping. For this, he pulled up his ex-girlfriend's eyelids as she slept for the face recognition to work.

The sentence has been handed out to the accused by a district people's court in the southern city of Nanning. Aged 28, the defendant was found guilty of using facial recognition on his then-girlfriend's phone to gain access to her Alipay account. Identified by his family name - Huang, the man first used the fingerprints of the victims to unlock her Huawei mobile phone.

Once he had access to her Alipay account, the accused changed the password of her account and transferred over 150,000 yuan from her accounts involving cash, bank and line-of-credit.

It is being reported that the man was desperate for money as he had extensive gambling debts. Whatever the underlying reason may be, the incident reveals the harsh reality of the drawbacks that security features have in our devices today.

This is not the first time that facial recognition has been fooled. There have been numerous instances wherein people have managed to fool the security tech, many of which surfaced when Apple permanently shifted to Face ID starting with iPhone X. The technology has been tested against masks impersonating a person's face, images of people and similar digital illusions created to fool it. While it has managed to thwart some attempts, others were enough to crack it and allow the perpetrator access to the phone.

There is a safeguard against this particular case, though. Facial recognition software often detects if a person is sleeping and rejects an entry into the phone in such cases. How it managed to allow an entry, in this case, is still anyone's guess. In any case, it might be a smarter move to use a numeric pin on your phone instead of a face scan, especially if you think your partner is capable of doing something like this.