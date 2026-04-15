Meta strikes AI chip deal with Broadcom, commits 1GW capacity amid board changes

Meta and Broadcom announced a partnership to develop next-generation MTIA (Meta Training and Inference Accelerator) chips for Meta apps and services. The social media giant stated that it plans to roll out an initial batch of its AI chips with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt. It will gradually expand to multiple gigawatts of chips based on Broadcom technology.

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Alongside the broader partnership with Broadcom, Meta said that Hock Tan, the CEO of Broadcom, has decided to step down from its board of directors and join the company as an advisor. The broad change was revealed in the company's latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the Meta blog post.

Broadcom stated that MTIA chips will be the industry’s first 2nm AI compute accelerator “for sustained multi-year infrastructure rollout.” Meta’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said, “Meta is partnering with Broadcom across chip design, packaging, and networking to build out the massive computing foundation we need to deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people.”

Meta further revealed that Broadcom will collaborate closely with Meta on designing AI chips, packaging them efficiently, and building networking systems. This will help the company secure a massive computing backbone that can support real-time AI features for billions of users.

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The partnership is based on Broadcom’s XPU platform, which will help build custom AI chips while upgrading Meta’s AI hardware across future generations. Broadcom will also provide advanced Ethernet technology for fast data transfer and smooth communication between large clusters of AI machines.

Broadcom’s Hock Tan said, “This initial MTIA deployment is just the beginning of a sustained, multi-generation roadmap to serve the trajectory of massive growth over the next few years that highlights Broadcom’s unmatched leadership in AI networking and the power of our foundational XPU custom accelerator platform.”