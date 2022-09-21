Microsoft rolls out major Windows 11 2022 update: Key features, how to upgrade

Microsoft has started rolling out a major Windows 11 update that not only brings loads of improvements but a new name scheme. This year, the company is calling the software update 'Windows 11 2022 Update' instead of 22H2 (the first two digits are the year, and the H2 denotes the second half). In a blog post, Microsoft notes that the new Windows 11 update is rolling out in 190 countries, and users can check the update by going to Settings > System > Windows update at the top left. It won't be available across all PCs, and some users will receive it in the coming weeks.

The update expands Amazon Appstore Preview to international markets and carries a built-in Game Pass for Windows 11, improved security tools, and more. Here are some of its key highlights:

-In terms of interface, the Windows 11 2022 update improves native tools to improve productivity. For instance, Snap Layout now has more grids and layouts. The feature, introduced with Windows 11 last year, lets users divide multiple tabs across the screen by hovering over the Snap button - next to the minimise button at the top left.

-Microsoft says it is expanding the Amazon Appstore Preview to international markets, bringing more than 20,000 Android apps and games to Windows 11 devices.

-The Windows 11 2022 update also includes enhanced accessibility features. There's a System Wide live caption to automatically generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11. The new voice access (preview) allows users to control their PC and author text using only their voice.

-As pointed out by The Verge, this update will "significantly reduce the download size for these big Windows 11 feature updates". Microsoft estimates download sizes should drop by around 450MB for many Windows 11 users. The company also told the publication that it would hope to be more frequent with Windows 11 updates. Rumours suggest Microsoft is already working on Windows 12.

-In a blog post, Microsoft highlighted that the Photos app would get a new photo-managing experience. It will improve the gallery view, simplifying browsing, finding, management and consumption of your collection of photos. Similarly, users will also be able to copy phone numbers and future dates and get suggested actions, such as making a call with teams or Skype or adding an event to the Calendar app.