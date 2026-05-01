Microsoft Word gets an AI upgrade that can analyse contracts like a junior lawyer

Microsoft has stepped deeper into the legal technology space with the launch of a new “Legal Agent” inside its Word application, signalling a sharper push into AI tools designed for lawyers.

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The feature is built to handle some of the most time-consuming parts of legal work, reviewing contracts, suggesting edits and managing negotiations, while keeping the structure and workflow that legal teams follow.

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The move also puts Microsoft in direct competition with newer AI-first players like Anthropic, which have been building specialised tools for document-heavy professions.

Unlike broader AI assistants, the Legal Agent is designed around how lawyers actually work. According to Microsoft, its development involved legal engineers, including teams from Robin AI.

Microsoft said the system doesn’t depend only on generative AI. It also uses a custom insertion method and a deterministic layer to apply edits more reliably.

What can the Legal Agent do on Word?

The tool is designed to handle a wide range of legal document tasks directly within Word.

It can scan long contracts, flag potential risks and compare different versions of a document. It also generates redlined edits with tracked changes, allowing lawyers to review suggestions without disrupting formatting.

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During negotiations, the tool keeps earlier drafts and new suggestions separate, helping maintain a clear document history. It can also spot clauses that don’t meet compliance standards and recommend alternatives using pre-approved legal language.

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Microsoft added that every suggestion comes with citations, making it easier for users to verify the reasoning behind each change.

Bigger shift in legal tech

The launch reflects a broader shift in how AI is being applied in specialised industries. While tools like Copilot are aimed at general productivity, the Legal Agent is built specifically for legal professionals and directly inside Word, where most contract work happens.

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The timing is also notable. The legal AI space has seen rising activity, including Word-based integrations from competitors, making this a fast-moving segment.

For now, the Legal Agent is available to select users in the US through Microsoft’s Frontier programme on Word for Windows desktop.

