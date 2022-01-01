Moto G71 with Snapdragon 695, OLED display may launch in India soon

Motorola is on a launching spree in India. After launching the Moto G31 and the Moti G51, Motorola may soon make the Moto G71 official in India. The Lenovo-owned company had launched a total of five smartphones in the Global markets. Out of five, only two have been unveiled in India so far. If rumours are anything to go by, the Moto G71 with Snapdragon 695, FHD+ OLED display may soon arrive in India.

The year looks promising for Motorola with so many interesting launches in the pipeline. Apart from the mid-rangers like the Moto G51 and the Moto G71, Motorola is also expected to unveil two flagship devices in India including the Moto Edge X30, which features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, there is still time for the company to bring Edge X30. Before that let us talk about the Moto G71, which may hit the market sooner than we can expect.

Moto G71: Expected Price and availability

Moto G71 was launched at Rs 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in Europe. In the Chinese market, the smartphone was priced at ¥1,699 (Rs 20,000 approximately) for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone could be priced at around Rs 20,000 in India as well.

Moto G71: Specifications

The smartphone was already made official in various markets, so we already know what it offers. The Moto G71 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The display comes with a standard refresh rate of 60hz. Moto G71 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Moto G71 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for sensors. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.