Motorola Edge 30 Pro is rebranded version of Edge X30, a certification website confirms

Ever since Motorola launched the Edge X30 in China, the chatter around its global launch refuses to die down. It was being speculated that Motorola's flagship device, Moto Edge 30 Pro, will be a rebranded version of the Edge X30. However, nothing was ever confirmed by Motorola. Now a Bluetooth certification website has confirmed that the Edge 30 Pro will indeed be the rebranded version of the Edge X30.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which is slated to launch on February 24, has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG. The GSM Arena report said that it is listed on the website with the Edge X30. The listing confirms Edge 30 Pro is the rebranded version of Edge X30, which is already available in China.

Motorola has not confirmed yet whether it will launch the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India or not. The smartphone could also arrive with a different name in India. However, the design and specs are expected to remain the same. Previously, 91Mobiles had exclusively shared the renders of the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

The Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) in China for the 8GB/128GB variant, RMB 3399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 8GB/256GB model, and RMB 3,599 (around Rs 42,700) for the 12GB/256GB version. The special edition Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 47,500) for the 128GB/256GB variant.

Moto Edge 30 Pro: Specifications

Moto Edge 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The display will also support the DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+. The display has a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.

Moto Edge X30 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. In the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.