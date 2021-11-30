Motorola Edge X30 likely to be Motorola's first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Motorola is expected to launch two flagship devices soon. The upcoming smartphones with model numbers XT2175-2 and XT2201-2 have been spotted on TENAA, 3C certification sites in China. The Motorola phones that are expected to arrive soon are said to be powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The General Manager of Motorola has revealed the name of the smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Chen Jin, General Manager, Motorola has confirmed launching the Motorola Edge X30. The smartphone is believed to company's first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Teasing the upcoming smartphone, Jin posted on Weibo saying," New phone in hand, double-sided gorilla glass and new process, feels cool in your hand. Powerful core, great performance. A bunch of new features first released, huge cool." The smartphones are expected to be launched in China.

The smartphone with model number X2175 has already been launched in the Global market as Moto G200 but the phone could arrive in China as Moto Edge S30.

As far as the Moto Edge X30 is concerned, the smartphone is speculated to arrive with 6.67-inch OLED panel that produces a Full HD+ resolution and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone may feature dual 50-megapixel cameras along with a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone may be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with upto 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Coming to the Moto G200, the smartphone features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.The Moto G200 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. Although the smartphone comes in a single RAM variant, it comes with two storage options, including 128GB and 256GB.

Moto G200 features a 108MP main camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide-macro camera and a depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone supports 8K video, 960 fps slow-motion video, and other video recording options. Moto G200 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.