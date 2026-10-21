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Apple caps iPhone Duo orders at 2 per customer as foldable faces delivery delays

Apple caps iPhone Duo orders at 2 per customer as foldable faces delivery delays

Apple’s first foldable iPhone comes with a premium price tag, putting the spotlight on how the company manages demand and availability in this new device category.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 10:30 PM IST
Apple caps iPhone Duo orders at 2 per customer as foldable faces delivery delaysApple has limited iPhone Duo orders ahead of its October 23 retail launch.(Photo: Apple)

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is facing availability tests even before it reaches retail stores. Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo opened on October 16, and delivery estimates moved back after initial stock sold out. Apple has now limited purchases to two units per customer on its online store, including in India. The move comes as prospective buyers face longer waits for the device, which starts at ₹2,99,900 in the country.

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While the restriction could help limit bulk buying, Apple has not publicly confirmed why it introduced the cap. The immediate question for buyers is whether they can still secure the phone close to launch or will have to wait until next year.

MUST READ | Apple’s iPhone Duo screen has an unusually soft spot near the crease: : Questions raised over materials used

iPhone Duo purchase limit comes as delivery dates slip

According to Gadgets 360, Apple’s website in India displays a message restricting customers to a maximum of two iPhone Duo units per order. Customers attempting to add more than two devices are asked to adjust the quantity before checkout. The report also says that similar restrictions are visible in markets including the US, China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

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DON'T MISS | Buying iPhone Duo on October 23? Apple may not entertain walk-in customers amid stock shortage

MacRumors separately reported that the US online store and Apple Store app were limiting customers to two iPhone Duo units. It said delivery stock for launch day was taken up within minutes of pre-orders opening, with estimates moving to November and December and, in some cases, January 2027. MacRumors also noted that Apple had begun moving some delivery estimates earlier, meaning timelines could change.

Is Apple trying to prevent bulk buying?

The restriction could make it harder for scalpers to purchase several devices for resale at higher prices when supply is tight. However, Apple has not confirmed that preventing resale is the reason for the purchase cap, so it should not be treated as the company’s stated motive.

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The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model in India, rising to ₹3,24,900 for 512GB and ₹3,74,900 for 1TB. Apple says the device will be available from October 23 through its website and selected retail partners, subject to availability. The two-unit limit does not guarantee faster delivery or confirm how many devices will be available for walk-in purchases. You should check the latest delivery estimate for your chosen configuration before ordering.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 10:30 PM IST
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