Motorola to launch Moto Tab G20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India soon

Motorola is all set to launch two new devices in India. The Lenovo-owned company has confirmed launching two devices including the Moto Tab G20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The devices were teased on Flipkart. Motorola had previously unveiled the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. However, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which the top variant, was not unveiled alongside the other two devices. The Edge 20 Pro is said to arrive with 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870.

Coming to the tab, Motorola was long-rumoured to be working on a budget tablet. Now, Motorola has even confirmed launching the tab. The tablet will come with an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC.

Announcing the launch of Edge 20 Pro, Motorola wrote on Twitter, "Introducing #motorolaedge20pro! A smartphone that takes your experiences to another level, empowering you to tell your story like never before. Get ready to #FindYourEdge!". The smartphone will be launched in India on October 1, whereas the Moto Tab G20 will arrive a day before on September 30.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

Motorola has already launched the Edge 20 Pro in Europe so we are aware of the specifications already. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The Edge 20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, which can be expandable using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor and 50X optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

In the battery department, Motorola Edge 20 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Moto Tab G20: Specifications

Moto Tab G20 will feature an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD with TDDI technology. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P22T processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The G20 seems like an ideal tab for kids as it has some dedicated apps for kids already pre-loaded including the Google Kids and Google entertainment space.

The tab will house a 5,100mAh battery and will support Dolby Audio.