NortonLifeLock, Avast announce merger for over $8 billion

Cybersecurity major NortonLifeLock is set to buy rival Avast. The deal has been announced by the two giants on Wednesday and will involve an amount of over $8 billion (~Rs. 59,560 crore). With this, the two companies will work together towards expanding their cybersecurity consumer business.

Boards of NortonLifeLock and Avast believe that the merger will bring substantial strategic and financial benefits to the firms. For starters, it will create a new, industry-leading consumer Cyber Safety business based on the established technology and brands value of both majors.

Vincent Pilette, Chief Executive Officer of NortonLifeLock explained that the merger will allow the two companies to strengthen their Cyber Safety platform "and make it available to more than 500 million users." It is also likely to accelerate innovation in the space with their joint resources.

Ondej Vlek, Chief Executive Officer of Avast stated that the merger will allow the two teams to better innovate "and develop enhanced solutions and services, with improved capabilities from access to superior data insights." The collaboration will also help the two enhance their geographic diversification and "access to a larger global user base."

In addition to this, the new conglomerate will also enhance the financial profile of the combined company through increased cost synergies and reinvestment capacity. The resulting cash flow generation is also expected to be strong, with possible double-digit revenue growth in the long term.

Once the merger is complete, Pilette will act as the CEO of the conglomerate. Vlek, is expected to join NortonLifeLock as President as well as the NortonLifeLock Board of Directors. NortonLifeLock's CFO, Natalie Derse, will remain as the CFO.

Pavel Baudi, co-founder and current director of Avast, is likely to join NortonLifeLock Board as an independent director.

Once the deal is through, the conglomerate will have dual headquarters, one in Prague, Czech Republic, and another in Tempe, Arizona, USA. The combined company will be listed on NASDAQ.

Management of both the companies will discuss the details of the transaction in some hours from now. It is easy to see how the merger, once completed, will make the conglomerate possibly the biggest consumer cybersecurity entity across the globe.