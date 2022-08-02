Nothing working on a Lite version of Phone (1)? Here's what company has to say

A new leak claims that Nothing, which launched its first smartphone a few weeks ago, is already planning to introduce another device in India soon. Rumoured to be called Nothing Lite Phone (1), the phone will be a toned-down version of the original Phone (1). The leak citing "several sources in the tech industry" highlights that the 'lite' version would be the same as Nothing Phone (1), minus the glowing back. The company refers to this distinct rear panel as 'Glyph' back.

It means that the Nothing Lite Phone (1) might not come with LED lights on the back. Apart from that, as far as the specs go, it is rumoured to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera -- the same as the Nothing Phone (1). It may house a bigger 5,000mAh battery unit and the package is said to include a 42W charger. To recall, the original model did not come with a charger in the box.

On the software side, the Nothing Lite Phone (1) will reportedly run Android 12-based Nothing OS. The brand boasts the phone's stock Android OS, meaning it does not include any bloatware that makes the interface cluttered. The report further tips that the Nothing Lite Phone (1) would get an IP53 for dust and water resistance.

Coming to the pricing, the Nothing Lite Phone (1) will reportedly cost under Rs 30,000. It is said to get a 6GB RAM and 128GB base variant for Rs 24,999. The report highlights that the smartphone "is expected to be announced in the Indian festive season and is also expected to be sold on Flipkart".

On paper, the phone makes sense as the original Nothing Phone (1) looks good and performs well (review), but the pricing is a bit on the higher side (starting at Rs 32,999). This pricing may dissuade customers from buying the phone, which is also available on an invite-basis. Therefore, the lite version, if available widely, will let the customers experience its clean Android UI and other features.

What is Nothing saying?

The report citing Nothing says that the brand has denied rumours about the Nothing Lite Phone (1).

India Today Tech has also reached out to the company, and we'll update this section as soon as we get a reply.

In that case, will the Nothing Lite Phone (1) be a reality? Only time will tell.