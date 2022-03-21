OnePlus 10 Pro official teaser ahead of India launch reveals key specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India will take place soon as the company has started teasing the phone on Twitter. The company is building hype around the OnePlus 10 Pro through a series of teasers, which highlight the features of the upcoming phone.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10 smartphones earlier this year in China. The Indian launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro will take place in "spring", according to the company website. While a specific date is not clear, the fact that OnePlus has already begun teasing the phone, the launch may not be too far away. Reports suggest the launch could happen later this month. If true, the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to coincide with the Indian debut of the Realme GT 2 Pro.

One of many teasers shared by OnePlus India's Twitter account touts that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with Hasselblad cameras following the company's partnership with the iconic camera manufacturer from last year. The OnePlus 9 series was the first one to bring Hasselblad-tuned cameras and they were a big upgrade over the cameras of OnePlus' previous-generation phones. The teaser also confirms that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colours in India.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, iQOO 9 Pro, and iPhone 13 in India. It is OnePlus' most powerful phone by far, using the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor inside. Since the OnePlus 10 Pro is already available in China, we are aware of not only its specifications but also its price. Before I tell you the specifications, a little about the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,699, which translates to roughly Rs 56,200. Last year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 Pro for a starting price of Rs 64,999. If we go by these projections, the OnePlus 10 Pro should cost around Rs 60,000, if not less.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro is an out-and-out flagship phone. That means it has everything high-end. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor makes the OnePlus 10 Pro one of the fastest phones you can buy in 2022, while the design is a mix of new and old stuff. For instance, the camera bump on the OnePlus 10 Pro is different from that of the OnePlus 9 Pro, but, at the same time, the sandstone finish is a throwback to the OnePlus One, the company's first smartphone.

Other specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro are equally high-end. There is a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. There is support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, but since this is an LTPO panel, the phone can change the refresh rate according to the content displayed on the screen. There is up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. However, there is no support for an external microSD card on the phone. The OnePlus 10 Pro runs Android 12.1-based ColorOS 12.1 in China, but the Indian variant is likely to come with OxygenOS 12.

The three cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro include a 48-megapixel wide camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole on the display. OnePlus has continued its partnership with Hasselblad to give the OnePlus 10 Pro features such as Hasselblad Color Calibration, which are likely to appeal to users. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging.