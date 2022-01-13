OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 might be coming to India sooner than we thought

OnePlus 10 Pro has already been launched in China, and while OnePlus has so far not confirmed the details about the global launch date of the flagship phone, it seems the India launch could be sooner than expected.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro comes with the second-generation Hasselblad camera system that's supported across all three sensors. The new snapper supports more colours, Hasselblad Pro Mode, and a new 150-degree ultra wide camera.

91mobiles in collaboration with Mukul Sharma has now spotted the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 monikers on the OnePlus India website's source code. The listing does not tell us much about these smartphones, but it does confirm that the upcoming Nord phone will be called Nord CE 2 in India and not Nord 2 CE as previously rumoured.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the direct successor to the original OnePlus Nord CE. While the OnePlus 10 Pro has already been launched, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 specifications are still rumours since the company has not yet confirmed the same.

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord 2 CE is codenamed the OnePlus Ivan. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE has appeared in renders showing a very similar design to the Nord 2 but with a different camera housing on the rear. It has slim bezels, a punch-hole cutout to house the front selfie camera, and probably a Corning Gorilla Glass layer for protection.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, with a pixel density of 410ppi. Reports suggest the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera module on the rear, consisting of a 64 megapixel primary camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, and 2 megapixel macro lens. For video calling and capturing selfies, there is likely to be a 16 megapixel camera.

The battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to be 4500mAh and it is said to have support for 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch second-generation LTPO OLED display, and it has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display panel also comes with Dual Color Calibration, meaning the panel is color accurate and calibrated to show natural colors.

The smartphone is also equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it has 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128 and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The OnePlus 10 Pro has three rear cameras, including a 48 megapixel primary camera, a 50 megapixel ultrawide, and an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor. The front selfie camera is 32 megapixels.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging and it supports reverse charging. It runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.