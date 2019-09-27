OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which OnePlus phone should you buy?

OnePlus launched OnePlus 7T in India less than six months after it unveiled OnePlus 7 Pro. The new OnePlus 7T has two models and will be available in two different colours. Also, the OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, whereas its 8GB RAM and 256GB variant will be available for Rs 39,999. The brand new T variant from the OnePlus stable is over Rs 10,000 cheaper than the OnePlus 7 Pro, which starts at Rs 48,999. So, are you losing anything? Let's walk through the differences between the two OnePlus devices.

The design of OnePlus 7T might look like a downgrade from the OnePlus 7 Pro's curved display, but it is not for most real-life users. Curved displays are still prone to accidental touches and warped video watching experience in the landscape mode. OnePlus 7T is 8.1mm thick and has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display. Both OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro displays support 90Hz refresh, HDR10 and HDR+. The resolution of OnePlus 7T is set to 1080P plus vs QHD Plus one OnePlus 7 Pro.

As far as specifications are concerned, OnePlus 7T comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC (OnePlus 7 Pro has Snapdragon 855 chipset) and also supports Warp Charge 30T that is touted to be 18 per cent faster than Warp Charge 30 of OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus 7T features 8GB of RAM. OnePlus 7 Pro gives you the option of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, but most people will be just fine with 8GB of RAM. For optics, the OnePlus 7T features the same triple camera setup that comes with OnePlus 7 Pro. It has a 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. But the new OnePlus 7T comes with a macro mode that allows you to get super-close to the subject without losing focus. OnePlus has also improved the video recording capabilities with OnePlus 7T and now it combines EIS and the OIS to create the super stable mode.

Apart from the processor and charging speed, which is in the favour of newly launched OnePlus 7T, there's not much of a difference between the two phones. OnePlus still offers dual front-facing speakers like the 7 Pro and the in-display fingerprint scanner of OnePlus 7T is imported directly from the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Final verdict: OnePlus 7T offers almost every feature of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The only reason to pick the OnePlus 7 Pro is the higher resolution screen but the full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) screen is not bad at all. OnePlus 7T is a solid upgrade over OnePlus 7 and can even topple OnePlus 7 Pro as the flagship with a price to die for.

