OnePlus 9 Pro 5G gets a massive discount on Amazon, should you buy it?

The OnePlus 9 Pro has received a massive discount on Amazon. The flagship phone is selling for as low as Rs 47,999, which is the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The OnePlus 9 Pro was originally launched in India with a starting price of Rs 64,999. This basically means that Amazon is giving a Rs 17,000 discount on this 5G smartphone.

There are no bank offers, but you can check out the exchange offer of up to Rs 18,150 on Amazon. On the official OnePlus website, you will get an additional Rs 5,000 exchange bonus as well. But, is the OnePlus 9 Pro worth your hard-earned money? Keep reading to know more.

OnePlus 9 Pro gets a massive discount on Amazon, should you buy it?

Yes, you can buy it. The OnePlus 9 Pro is a flagship smartphone that was launched in India in 2021. This is still a great smartphone, especially when you can get it for less than Rs 45,000. This is only possible if you are considering to sell your old phone and avail the exchange offer that is available on Amazon. It is a complete package and you are getting top-notch features out of the box.

This one is running on last year's flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is still a very capable and powerful chipset. The device can do some heavy lifting and you won't get disappointed. The OnePlus 9 Pro even has an LTPO display, which will help offer slightly better battery life to users. You even get a massive 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED that operates at QHD+ resolution. The panel is protected by a sturdy Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A test carried out by JerryRigEverything revealed that the 9 Pro's display doesn't get scratched easily, even though it isn't using Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus.

While OnePlus is offering up to 150W fast charging support with the new phones, this one only has 65W charging. But, this is still good enough and can top up a 4,500mAh battery in about 35 minutes. What else do you get? There is 50W wireless charging support, IP68 rating and stereo speakers as well, that are backed by Dolby Atmos. OnePlus has improved a lot in the camera department and you will get a great photography experience with this one, that too at a pretty low price. You can check out our detailed review here to know more about its camera performance.

OnePlus has promised to deliver at least three Android upgrades to this phone, so it is safe to assume that the 9 Pro buyers will also be able to experience Android 14. The device will get four years of security updates too. So, you don't have to worry about buying a 2021 smartphone. This one has support for 5G as well.