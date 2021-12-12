OnePlus pulls OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

This week, OnePlus released the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, however it has already been pulled due to customer reports of glitches and concerns.

The company in a statement to Android Police said, "We are aware of the issues created by the OxygenOS 12 update, and our software team is working to resolve them, this software update will be paused, and a fresh iteration will be released as soon as possible."

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are also the first smartphones to have been upgraded from traditional OxygenOS to this new OPPO-flavoured operating system. However, the new operating system was met with complaints from users who experienced bugs and other issues, such as customisation options, network issues, or general build stability issues, so the company decided to pull it from the market.

XDA Developers even released a tutorial, recommending OnePlus 9 Pro users factory reset their smartphones in order to enjoy a bug-free experience, which is usually not recommended after a software update, especially through OTA.

It is believed that the majority of the issues are coming after switching from OxygenOS to ColorOS codebase and, hence, various settings are not transitioning properly after the new update.

Moreover, the new OxygenOS comes after an announcement from CEO Pete Lau. He mentioned a deeper integration with the parent company, Oppo. The new OxygenOS 12 update comes as a revised and revamped custom skin based on Oppo's ColorOS software.

The OnePlus software team is working on a fix for the issue. But until then, the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 would be suspended. A new and revised version of the update would be rolled out once the issue is fixed.

OnePlus is the latest brand to face issues with Android 12 and is not the only one. Other OEMs like Samsung are also struggling to provide a bug-free experience as seen with the One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones.

Even if all those bugs are fixed, many OnePlus 9 owners will still be upset with the change in the phone's software layer, which has become ColorOS.