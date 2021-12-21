OnePlus to launch new 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs in India

OnePlus the Chinese brand known for its smartphones in recent times has been expanding its portfolio to include, audio products, televisions, wearables, and more. The company is reportedly currently working on its next generation flagship smartphone the OnePlus 10 series.

OnePlus also now seems to be gearing up to soon launch two new OnePlus TVs in India, according to noted tipster Mukul Sharma citing sources. While the specifications of the OnePlus TV models are not currently available, the reliable tipster claims they will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. We can speculate they will be priced affordably and will run on the latest Google TV OS out of the box.

OnePlus TV lineup currently consists of three series, the Q series for flagships, the Y-series for budget, and the U-series for mid-range. It is speculated that the upcoming TVs could be placed in the Y-series and will directly compete against the likes of Realme, Xiaomi, and other smart TVs in the segment. While the exact launch timeline has not been revealed by Mukul at the moment, we are hoping they might debut in the first half of 2022.

In related news, OnePlus has quietly announced the release date of the next generation flagship The onePlus 10 Pro. The head of OnePlus and VP of Oppo Pete Lau wrote on his Weibo page: "OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January."

Earlier, he also announced that the company's next smartphone series devices would come with Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Rumors indicate that the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7 inch curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and QuadHD + resolution, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 flash. a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and should offer support for wireless charging.

