Paytm not letting some users make payments, access the app

Digital payment app, Paytm, is giving a hard time to some users. Several users reported that they were not able to log in to the Paytm app and not able to pay using the app. Paytm has acknowledged the issue and said that it is fixing the bug that is not letting people access the app and make payments. Considering how dependent people are on the digital payment apps, it can be no less than a nightmare when you are trying to make a payment and the app malfunctions. Most of the time, people do not carry a lot of cash and get stuck in situations when such things happen.

As per outage tracking website downdetector, the website received 611 reports from the users about the app not working. The downdetector shows a huge spike in between 9AM and 10AM when Paytm faced maximum issues. As per the website, over 66 per cent of users faced issues while logging in, whereas 5 per cent users reported that they were unable to make payments and the remaining 29 per cent of users faced other issues with the app. The issues were faced by users living in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and several other cities.

Paytm acknowledged the flow and noted that it is working to fix the issue. "Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved," the company tweeted.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399