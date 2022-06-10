Poco F4 5G confirmed to feature Snapdragon 870 SoC, could be rebranded Redmi K40S

Poco F4 will feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The company confirmed the spec of its upcoming premium smartphone ahead of its official debut. The Poco F4 India launch date is yet to be announced. It will debut globally "very soon", according to the new teasers.

The Poco F4 will launch in India alongside the global event. It is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart. Poco stated that the Snapdragon 870 SoC is the most optimised chipset in the Snapdragon 800 series, and therefore, it is a part of the Poco F4.

Other Poco F4 specifications remain unknown. The company is expected to drop more teasers soon. According to the rumour mill, the phone is a rebadged Redmi K40S. We can expect the Poco F4 5G global variant to feature the same specifications as the Redmi K40S from China.

In that case, the Poco F4 will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The AMOLED screen will be flat and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. There will be a 120Hz refresh rate support as well.

Poco is expected to launch the device globally with at least 6GB of RAM. The phone will have 8GB and 12GB RAM options in select markets. The Poco F4 5G will not support storage expansion via a microSD card. It is expected to feature up to 256GB of internal storage.

There will be a triple-camera setup on the back. While the Redmi K40S has a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), the Poco F4 5G global variant is said to feature a 64MP main camera with OIS support. There will be an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The device is also expected to be priced aggressively in India. Poco might launch the phone under Rs 30,000 to take on the likes of the iQOO Neo 6 and other smartphones in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.