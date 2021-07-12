PUBG New State iOS pre-registrations begin next month, no update on Battlegrounds Mobile iOS release

PUBG New State is slowly but steadily moving towards its release, which is expected later this year. Krafton has announced that the iOS pre-registration for PUBG New State will begin in August worldwide, but India is not going to be a part of that. Krafton also shared that PUBG New State's Closed Alpha has finally concluded and that the game has surpassed 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store, which is a big milestone for Krafton, which is still contemplating the iOS release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In a blog post, Krafton said PUBG New State iOS pre-registrations will open next month everywhere except for India, China, and Vietnam, the three markets where Krafton is yet to announce the new PUBG game. People with an iPhone or an iPad will be able to participate in the pre-registration process, the details of which are expected to arrive towards the end of this month. Krafton has not said much at this point about the iOS pre-registration for PUBG New State, which is why interested people will have to wait a little more.

India is particularly not among the markets for PUBG New State as of now. But this does not mean the game will never make it to India. Krafton, the maker of PUBG New State, had previously said that the company's priority was to bring Battlegrounds Mobile India first and then steer towards the release of PUBG New State for the Indian players. Now that Battlegrounds Mobile India is out and growing in terms of adoption, Krafton may take up the plan to bring the PUBG New State game to India. PUBG New State is likely to be released in the second half of 2021.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, recently crossed 1 crore downloads on the Google Play Store, right after its official launch. While it is good news for most players awaiting the launch of PUBG Mobile India, some players are in limbo. That is because they have an iPhone or an iPad and Battlegrounds Mobile India is not yet available on Apple's App Store. Krafton mentioned in its website's FAQ section that the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is under development and that the release will follow the pre-registrations, much like the Android counterpart. People have been guessing when their iPhone will get the game, but Krafton has nothing to say yet. For what it is worth, people with iPhones have to wait.