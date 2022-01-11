Realme 9i with 90Hz display, triple cameras launched, but Indian buyers will have to wait

Realme 9i has finally arrived after weeks of rumours and leaks. The brand-new number series phone from the company is the cheapest one, much like its predecessors such as Realme 8i and Realme 7i. This means the more expensive models in the 9 series, such as the vanilla Realme 9 and 9 Pro, will debut sometime later. For now, the Realme 9i comes off as a capable budget-segment phone with specifications such as Snapdragon 680 SoC and Full-HD+ display.

If you are wondering where this phone has been launched, it is Vietnam. This means you cannot buy it in India yet. But do not fret. Realme is already teasing the launch of 9i in India and if things go as planned, we will hopefully see the Indian debut of the Realme 9i in a few days from now.

Realme 9i price

The Realme 9i costs VND 6,290,000 in Vietnam. This is approximately Rs 20,500 in currency conversion, but I think the Indian price will be lower than this. The Realme 9i comes in Green Quartz and Black Quartz colours.

Realme 9i specifications

The Realme 9i comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 480 nits, and a pixel density of 401 PPI. The display has a punch-hole at the top left corner, and inside it is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is a modest mid-range processor without 5G capabilities. It is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is just one storage variant for the Realme 9i in Vietnam, but at least two variants are likely to be launched in India.

Of course, you can add to this storage using a microSD card of up to 1TB. There is a dedicated slot for the memory card, which many users will appreciate. The Realme 9i is 8.4mm thick and weighs 190 grams, which means it will be easy to hold this phone.

The three cameras on the back of the Realme 9i are a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery inside and it supports 33W fast charging only, which sounds a bit disappointing considering the price of the phone. There is a USB-C port for charging, as well as other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.