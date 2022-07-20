Redmi K50i launched in India with Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz display: Price, specifications

Redmi K50i price in India and specifications have been announced. Xiaomi brought back its Redmi K-series to India after three years with the launch of the Redmi K50i. The smartphone under Rs 30,000 competes against the likes of the Poco F4 5G, iQOO Neo 6, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, Moto Edge 30, etc.

Redmi K50i specifications

The Redmi K50i sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. It has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The smartphone's USP is its display, which supports a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The Redmi K50i is the most affordable smartphone currently in India to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5080 mAh battery under the hood and supports 67W fast charging out of the box.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. Redmi K50i features a 16MP front camera sensor. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Redmi K50i also supports 12 5G bands in India. The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It weighs about 200 grams and is 8.87mm thick.

Redmi K50i price in India

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K50i in India with two storage options. The base variant has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 25,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 29,999. It comes in three colours - Stealth Black, Phantom Blue and Quick Silver.

As part of launch offers, ICICI Bank cardholders can get up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase. Redmi K20 Pro users who exchange their device for the K50i can get Rs 8050 off.

Redmi K50i goes on sale starting July 23 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.