Samsung Galaxy M53 India launch likely this week: Specs, price, other leaked details

Samsung Galaxy M53 is expected to launch alongside the two upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones dubbed the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has announced a launch event for March 17 wherein it is likely to launch several products, the Galaxy M52 successor being one of them.

Ahead of the official launch, specifications and prices of the Galaxy M53 have surfaced on the internet. The smartphone is likely to pack a slightly higher price tag when compared to its predecessor. The Galaxy M52 currently starts at a price of Rs 24,999 for the base model.

As per the latest leak coming from a YouTube channel, The Pixel, the Galaxy M53 will be priced between USD 450 480, which is roughly between Rs 34,500 and Rs 37,000. The Galaxy M52 comes in two variants the base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and the top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 26,999.

Samsung Galaxy M53 specifications (expected)

The Galaxy M53 smartphone was previously spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with some of the key specifications. The YouTube channel goes in line with the benchmarking site and reveals the complete specs sheet of the upcoming smartphone.

The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ S-AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a 32-megapixel image sensor inside a centered punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls. On the rear panel, the Samsung Galaxy M53 is expected to include a quad rear camera module consisting of a 108-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth and portrait lens.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support. On the software front, the Galaxy M53 5G is likely to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Considering the leaks and rumours, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M53 will be an upgraded version of its predecessor. Launched last year, the Galaxy M32 comes packed with a 6.7-inch 120hz Full-HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778G chipset, up to 6GB RAM, a 5000mAh battery, 25W fast charging support, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system.