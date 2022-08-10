Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 series and Buds Pro 2 earbuds launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 foldable smartphones have been officially launched. The company also showcased the new Galaxy Watch 5 series alongside TWS earbuds called Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new Galaxy fold smartphones do not get major upgrades, but there are some notable changes in the processor and camera department. The smartphones again come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The Watch 5, on the other hand, gets a new Pro variant designed for fitness enthusiasts. Samsung will hope to rival Garmin with its new Watch 5 Pro smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 prices

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts from $1,799 globally, which translates to around Rs 1,42,000. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts from $999, which is around Rs 80,000. The India price is yet to be revealed.

The Galaxy Z Flip is available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. Customers will again get the Bespoke edition of the smartphone. The Galaxy Watch 5 series will start at $279 (roughly Rs 22,200) for the Bluetooth version and $329 (roughly Rs 26,000) for the LTE version.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

Starting with the MVP of the line-up, the Z Fold 4 looks and feels the same as the old-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the outside, there's a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2316 x 904 pixels) with an adaptive refresh rate. In its unfolded form, users get a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 2176x1812 pixel resolution.

Cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 include a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 30X digital zoom.

Coming to the battery, there's a 4,440mAh battery unit with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 specifications

The Flip 4 gets a much smaller body, and on the outside, there's a 1.9-inch screen for notifications. Samsung has also added support portrait mode this time. In its unfolded form, it offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1Hz to 120Hz).

The Flip 4 is also powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone gets two 12-megapixel cameras outside. Inside, there's a 10-megapixel shooter for selfies. There's also a 3,700mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the unit on Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specifications

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes in three colours - Graphite, White, and Purple. The earbuds have become smaller, but these resemble AirPods Pro without the stem.

Samsung has also added support for 24Bit rate audio to offer a lossless sound experience. There's adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation) along with ambient sound support. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 and support Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi (Samsung Proprietary), AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is promised to deliver up to 15 hours of battery with ANC off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series specifications

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are almost identical with few tweaks. There are two size variants for the regular model - 44mm display and 40mm display. The Pro model gets a 1.4-inch screen.

Both smartwatches come with a Sapphire crystal display, which is tougher than Corning Gorilla Glass. They are powered by a dual-core processor paired with 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage. Both variants run Google Wear OS co-created by Samsung.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a 13 per cent larger battery and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30 per cent faster than the Galaxy Watch 4.