Samsung unveils Neo QLED 8K TV with Dolby Atmos sound and a range of smart features

Samsung has showcased the Neo QLED 8K TV at its recent virtual event named Unbox & Discover. The TV was unveiled as part of Samsung's 2022 lineup which includes soundbars, smart hubs, gaming hubs, an NFT platform, as well as a continuous commitment to adopt sustainable production. The show-stopper remains the new 8K TV from the house of Samsung.

Samsung says that the 2022 Neo QLED 8K has been upgraded "to bring the large screen experience to another level." For this, the company relies on the Neural Quantum Processor 8K powering the smart TV. As per Samsung, the latest processor has 20 independent neural AI networks to analyze the content's characteristics and picture quality for optimal viewing. Of course, it enables a whole range of other features too.

For instance, the processor's AI analyzes what is on screen in real-time so that the Adaptive Sound features can track and move between speakers to precisely match the movement on screen. It also powers Real Depth Enhancer which scans the screen and maximizes contrast with the background by enhancing only the object.

In QN900B, a flagship Neo QLED 8K model, all the sounds come from a 90W 6.2.4 channel audio system, which includes new top channel speakers and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. This technology has also been applied to voice recognition with Voice Tracking Sound, so that sound effects and voices truly follow the movement across the screen.

In addition to these, Samsung has also equipped its Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs with Wireless Dolby Atmos, a feature also shared by Samsung's new 2022 Ultra Slim Soundbar.

For an enhanced picture quality, Samsung claims to have used Quantum Mini LEDs that create precise lighting for controlled brightness in different areas of the screen. The feature is dubbed Shape Adaptive Light Control by Samsung. There is also an EyeComfort Mode for a comfortable viewing experience.

There are new interfaces to be seen on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K model. These include the new Smart Hub, its new user interface powered by Tizen. The Samsung Smart Hub shows all smart features on one home screen. The new tab classifies features, settings, and content into three categories: Media, Gaming Hub, and Ambient. There are also specifications and features that are made for gaming, including four HDMI 2.1 ports, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro 4K 144Hz gaming, Super Ultrawide GameView and Game Bar. The Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs will also feature Samsung Health, Samsung SmartThings, and Samsung's new NFT NFT Platform to let users explore and display NFT digital arts on 2022 Neo QLEDs.

Samsung has begun pre-orders for the Neo QLED 8K on its global website. Regional availability and price is yet to be decided.